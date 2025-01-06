City admin takes notice about profiteering of edible items

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The city administration on Monday took notice of complaints regarding the rising prices of eggs and chicken in the city.

In a meeting presided over by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, it was decided that deputy commissioners will strictly enforce official prices of essential commodities including the prices of eggs and chicken, and take action against shopkeepers who violate these prices the government fixed prices .

The commissioner directed all deputy commissioners to continue and intensify their campaigns against shopkeepers who violate government fixed prices of essential commodities.

The meeting also discussed the causes of rising egg and chicken prices and decided that the deputy commissioner of the central district, in consultation with the Bureau of Supply and relevant stakeholders, will propose measures to address the issue.

Furthermore, the meeting decided that all assistant commissioners will make special efforts to strictly enforce prices of eggs, chicken, lentils, and roti and naan, and take action against shopkeepers who violate the official prices.

The meeting also discussed traffic issues and problems faced by citizens due to bachat baazars.

Deputy commissioners briefed the meeting on the issues arising from bachat bazaars violating SOPs required to enforce for bachat bazaars.in their respective districts.

The meeting further decided to take action against bachat bazaars that are causing traffic issues and violating rules. All deputy commissioners will ensure that these bazaars follow the rules.

The meeting considered the cancellation of permits for those operating without authorized agency approval or violating required SOPs

Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jaffar informed the meeting that the administration of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Time Square bachat bazaar and Allah Din bachat bazaar have been warned to take measures to address the traffic chaos caused by their bazaars.

The bazaars administration has assured the district administration that they will improve arrangements and ensure compliance with SOPs.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner Korangi Asif Korai briefed that notices have been issued to bachaat bazaars violating SOPS and running without an unauthorized authority in Korangi.

The deputy commissioners were asked to provide a list of unauthorized bachat bazaars or bazaars violating the SOPs in their respective districts to the commissioner,to decide the action based on the deputy commissioners' reports.

Assistant Commissioner General Hazeem Bangwar presented a report on the ongoing actions against shopkeepers in the meeting.

The deputy commissioners presented reports on actions taken against shopkeepers in their respective districts over the last week from 30th of December to January 5.

Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario informed that 175 shopkeepers were taken action against in the South district, resulting in fines exceeding Rs 12 lac from December 30 to January 5.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem reported fines exceeding Rs 2 lac against 62 shopkeepers, while Deputy Commissioner West Ahmed Ali Siddiqui reported fines of Rs 1 lac against 32 shopkeepers.

Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jaffar reported action against 81 shopkeepers, resulting in fines of Rs 7 lac 57 thousand Additional Deputy Commissioner Korangi Asif Korai reported that fines exceeding Rs 3 lac were imposed on 87 shopkeepers in the Korangi district.

The meeting was attended by all deputy commissioners, Additional Commissioner-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Assistant Commissioner General Hazeem Bangwar, officers of the Bureau of Supply, Chairman Market Committee Ali Zamaan Jokhio, and others. All assistant commissioners participated via video link.