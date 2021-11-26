City admin to continue efforts to eliminate polio

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has assured the delegation of Polio Oversight Board that city administration would continue its efforts with commitment to achieve the target of eliminating the polio virus from city and play its role to make Pakistan polio free.

He was chairing a meeting held at his office which was attended among others by 13-member delegation of Polio oversight board headed by the chair of the board Chris Elias here on Friday.

Chris is also the President of the Global Development Division of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Other attendants included Dr. John Vertefeuille, Branch Chief, Polio Eradication, GID, CDC, Peter MacDougall, Assistant Deputy Minister, Global Affairs Canada, Michael McGovern, Chair, IPPC, Rotary International, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Regional Director, WHO and Dr.

George Laryea-Adjei, Regional Director, UNICEF, Coordinator of National Emergency Operation Centre Shehzad Baig, Additional Commissioner Karachi Jawwad Muzaffar, , all deputy commissioners Coordinator EOC sindh Fayaz Abbasi and senior officials of health department.

The delegation appreciated the efforts being made by the city administration and all the deputy commissioners.

They said the work done by the city administration is commendable and their visit to this office is a token of appreciation to the administration.

They hope that together with city administration, they can yield better outcomes and conduct better future planning for a polio free future.

The meeting also discussed the ideas to cover the missed and refusal of children to ensure that they are successfully administered the polio drops.