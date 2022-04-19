UrduPoint.com

City Administration Assures Shopping Mall Incident's Affected Family Of Protection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 08:15 PM

On the instructions of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar Tuesday met the parents of 3-year-old Aman who was injured in escalator of shopping mall located in Clifton and assured them help and protection on part of Karachi administration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :On the instructions of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar Tuesday met the parents of 3-year-old Aman who was injured in escalator of shopping mall located in Clifton and assured them help and protection on part of Karachi administration.

SSP South Rai Ijaz was also present on the occasion, said a news release.

It may be recalled that the Commissioner Karachi had taken notice of reports of alleged threats to the parents of 3-year-old Aman by the shopping mall management and directed the Deputy Commissioner South to probe the matter and provide protection to the affected family.

While talking to family during the meeting, Deputy Commissioner South said administration would extend them all possible help and protection.

SSP South Rai Ijaz said the affected family would file a complaint against the mall management, adding that FIR would be registered in the matter as desired by the family.

