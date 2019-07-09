UrduPoint.com
City Administration Beautifying City Under 'Glorious Rawalpindi' Project: Chairman PHA

Tue 09th July 2019

Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood on Tuesday said all the departments concerned would make efforts for beautification of the city under 'Glorious Rawalpindi' project

Chairing first meeting of the Task Force formed by the Punjab government for revival of the city with 'Glorious Rawalpindi' title he said the Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had constituted the Task Force for Glorious Rawalpindi project.

On the occasion, Secretary Task Force/Director General PHA, Rawalpindi Syed Shafqat Raza was also present.

The Chairman PHA as Convener of the Task Force welcomed all the members of the Task Force including representatives from Commissioner, Rawalpindi, DC, DG, RDA, National College of Arts, RCCI, Archeology department, Walled City Project, Architect Rawalpindi and Chief Officer, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation.

He said, the DG PHA and other members would identify the spots for uplifting while the PHA would be the executing agency.

He informed the Task Force had also been allowed to take the consultancy service for making the feasibility and design etc.

After completion of the projects the sites would be handed over to the relevant department for maintenance, he added.

The meeting discussed Terms of Reference (TORs) of the Task Force besides underlining steps needed for beautification of the city including removal of encroachments, beautification of bus stops, construction of public toilets, beautification of government hospitals, traffic mess problems, dangling electric wires, beautification of old city areas, cleanliness campaign and awareness programme, monsoon plantation campaign and other issues.

The Task Force had been constituted to beautify the city as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he said adding, revival of historic buildings and worship places under glorious Rawalpindi project and beautification of all entry and exit points of the city would also be ensured.

He said, joint efforts would be made by all the departments concerned for beautification of Rawalpindi city and it would be made a model town.

