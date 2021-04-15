UrduPoint.com
City Administration Fines 67 Profiteers For Overpricing Edibles

The administration, on the directives of commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh, have started crack down across the city to check the prices and availability of essential items and imposed fine totaling Rs.464500 on 67 profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The administration, on the directives of commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh, have started crack down across the city to check the prices and availability of essential items and imposed fine totaling Rs.464500 on 67 profiteers.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, on the first day of the holy month the magistrates of Karachi divisions deputed to control the prices of essential food items have taken actions against profiteers in different districts of the city under the supervision of deputy commissioners.

According to the detail, in district East 14 shopkeepers were fined Rs. 64 thousand. Deputy Commissioner East Mohammad Ali Shah personally supervised the action. In district Keamari 16 shopkeepers including owners of meat, fruit, vegetable, grocery and poultry shops were taken to task in supervision of DC Keamari Mukhtar Abro.

In district South action was taken in supervision of DC South Irshad Ali Sodher and 31 shopkeepers were fined Rs. 236000 which included fine of Rs.20 thousand against poultry and Rs.18000 thousand against grocery shopkeepers.

Earlier, the Commissioner Karachi chaired a meeting the other day to review the arrangements and directed the deputy commissioners to ensure the availability of essential food items to consumers on government fixed prices.

It was decided in the meeting that all assistant commissioners, mukhtiarkars and deputy commissioners themselves would check in person the prices during whole month of holy month of Ramzan and would take stern action against profiteers and hoarders.

