City administration fines 7 profiteers for violating officially fixed prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The city administration on Thursday challaned 7 profiteers and imposed fines of Rs. 31,000/-.

According to a news release issued by Commissioner Karachi office, the officials of city administration, in pursuance of the directives of Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, visited different markets and checked prices of commodities.

During checking 7 profiteers were challaned. The administration imposed fine of Rs. 8,000/- upon two general stores in Babar Market, Landhi, a supermarket with Rs. 10,000/-, a spice vendor with Rs. 1000/-, two vegetable vendors with Rs. 2000/- and a dairy with Rs. 10,000/-.

Commissioner Karachi has asked all deputy commissioners to ensure that essential items are available to the consumers on government fixed prices and take stern action against profiteers and hoarders.