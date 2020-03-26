UrduPoint.com
City administration Islamabad disinfected high-density areas of capital to contain COVID-19

The city administration Thursday disinfected high-density and infected areas of the federal capital to stop the spread of Coronavirus that has contracted by more than 1,000 people across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The city administration Thursday disinfected high-density and infected areas of the Federal capital to stop the spread of Coronavirus that has contracted by more than 1,000 people across the country. The special operation, participated by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), was initiated from the Deputy Commissioner Office, Sector G-8 Islamabad and led to other busy areas of Islamabad, a senior officer of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration told APP.

He said 20 vehicles, each carrying around 14,000 litters of disinfectant, were used to wash major roads and heavy populated areas including hospitals and markets.

The most danger zone in Islamabad including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Barah Kahu, Shehzad Town and Rimsha Colony, H-9 were also disinfected during the campaign, he added.

"Tomorrow, we will visit major markets and Marakiz of all the sectors to wash them as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus," he added.

The officer said the campaign was held under the supervision of Chief Commissioner and Mayor Islamabad. Other senior officers of the CDA and administration also took part in the operation.

On the occasion, the city managers urged the citizens to cooperate with the authorities and avoid unnecessary movements during the prevailing situation.

