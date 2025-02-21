City Administration Launches Campaign Against Overpricing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) In preparation for the holy month of Ramazan, the district administration in Islamabad on Friday launched a campaign against overpricing and arrested 6 violators.
This initiative aims to ensure the availability of essential food items at government-approved rates, safeguarding consumers from exploitation, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
In this regard, Magistrates in the Saddar Zone, Mir Yamin accompanied by district administration teams have been actively monitoring markets to enforce compliance with official price lists.
During recent operations, six individuals involved in overpricing were arrested and handed over to the Tarnol police station for further legal action.
The administration has also initiated market inspections to ensure that essential food items are available in sufficient quantities and sold at regulated prices.
This proactive approach is designed to prevent price hikes and maintain stability in the market during Ramazan, a period when demand for food items typically surges.
By taking these measures, the district administration aims to protect consumers from unfair practices and ensure that the holy month is observed without the added burden of inflated prices. The crackdown reflects the administration's commitment to maintaining market discipline and supporting the community during this significant time.
