Open Menu

City Administration Launches Campaign Against Overpricing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 10:30 PM

City administration launches campaign against overpricing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) In preparation for the holy month of Ramazan, the district administration in Islamabad on Friday launched a campaign against overpricing and arrested 6 violators.

This initiative aims to ensure the availability of essential food items at government-approved rates, safeguarding consumers from exploitation, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

In this regard, Magistrates in the Saddar Zone, Mir Yamin accompanied by district administration teams have been actively monitoring markets to enforce compliance with official price lists.

During recent operations, six individuals involved in overpricing were arrested and handed over to the Tarnol police station for further legal action.

The administration has also initiated market inspections to ensure that essential food items are available in sufficient quantities and sold at regulated prices.

This proactive approach is designed to prevent price hikes and maintain stability in the market during Ramazan, a period when demand for food items typically surges.

By taking these measures, the district administration aims to protect consumers from unfair practices and ensure that the holy month is observed without the added burden of inflated prices. The crackdown reflects the administration's commitment to maintaining market discipline and supporting the community during this significant time.

Recent Stories

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic ..

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research

21 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

21 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

2 hours ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

2 hours ago
RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

2 hours ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan