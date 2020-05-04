City administration officers visits various kafalat centers to check arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Lahore Asghar Joiya on Monday visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centre Baghbanpura and reviewed the arrangements made for the masses.

He visited the cash disbursement counters and reviewed the arrangements and payments delivery services. He also inquired the visitors about their financial data and valid CNIC.

He also reviewed the sitting arrangement, medical camp and drinking water in centre and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

The ADCR said the district administration had made timely arrangements to provide emergency cash assistance to needy persons. He directed the officials concerned to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertaining to coronavirus. He said the administration was utilizing all potential resources to provide relief to the public in this time of trial.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner City Tabraiz Murree visited Kafalatcentres in Shahdara and Rattigun Road to check the arrangements.