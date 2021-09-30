City Administration on high alert in view of heavy rain forecast: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that all necessary steps have been taken and the city's administration is active in view of rains and strong winds forecasted by Met Department.

In a statement, Murtaza Wahab said "All municipal bodies including Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Water and Sewerage board, Sindh Solid Waste Management, DMCs and Traffic Police are on emergency duty.

The Sindh Chief Minister has also assigned duties to the Cabinet members regarding rains to assist the city administration as per the situation," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority is active and with the help of it, pumps have been installed for drainage of rain water in low lying areas and large pumps were installed in areas where drainage was difficult.

"We are doing our best to ensure that the citizens of Karachi do not face any difficulties during the rainy season," he said The Administrator appealed to the citizens not to leave their houses unnecessarily during rains as if people go out in large numbers in the rains, then there would be traffic jam on the roads.

"Before leaving the city, citizens can find out the latest traffic situation in the city on Traffic FM Radio 88.6 and also see the situation live on the Facebook page," he suggested.

The Administrator asked the citizens to cooperate with the governments and local bodies through which we can alleviate each others suffering. "The administration will do its best to provide relief to the citizens," he added.