UrduPoint.com

City Administration On High Alert In View Of Heavy Rain Forecast: Administrator Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

City Administration on high alert in view of heavy rain forecast: Administrator Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that all necessary steps have been taken and the city's administration is active in view of rains and strong winds forecasted by Met Department.

In a statement, Murtaza Wahab said "All municipal bodies including Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Water and Sewerage board, Sindh Solid Waste Management, DMCs and Traffic Police are on emergency duty.

The Sindh Chief Minister has also assigned duties to the Cabinet members regarding rains to assist the city administration as per the situation," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority is active and with the help of it, pumps have been installed for drainage of rain water in low lying areas and large pumps were installed in areas where drainage was difficult.

"We are doing our best to ensure that the citizens of Karachi do not face any difficulties during the rainy season," he said The Administrator appealed to the citizens not to leave their houses unnecessarily during rains as if people go out in large numbers in the rains, then there would be traffic jam on the roads.

"Before leaving the city, citizens can find out the latest traffic situation in the city on Traffic FM Radio 88.6 and also see the situation live on the Facebook page," he suggested.

The Administrator asked the citizens to cooperate with the governments and local bodies through which we can alleviate each others suffering. "The administration will do its best to provide relief to the citizens," he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Police Water Facebook Traffic All Cabinet Best Rains

Recent Stories

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

12 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

19 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upc ..

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upcoming song

26 minutes ago
 AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

AED6 billion of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

38 minutes ago
 34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

34,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

38 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on de ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdu ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.