City Administration Retrieves 7 Kanal Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Saddar Rawalpindi Mehr Ghulam Abbas Hurl retrieved over seven kanals of land within the limits of Sadiqabad police and arrested one accused.

The action was taken on the request of a woman, Amira Hayat, who filed her request at a joint open court held by the Deputy Commissioner and City Police Officer Rawalpindi.

The woman pleaded before the court that land mafia has occupied seven kanals land owned by her in Khanna Dak.

Taking action on her complain, the revenue department staff conducted a survey of that land. The land grabbers snatched the revenue record from officials and lockedthem in a room.

Police registered an First Information Report and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

