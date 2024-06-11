City Administration Takes Steps To Solve Civic Issues Of Industrial Areas: Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi said that the Sindh government is making all out efforts for the development of all industrial areas in the city and its administration is taking steps to solve the civic issues of industrial areas.
He was addressing the members of the Landhi Association of Trade and Industry during a visit to their office on Tuesday.
He said that the purpose of his visit was to get acquainted with the issues of the Landhi industrial area and to take measures to solve the problems in collaboration with the industrialists.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Korangi (holding the charge of DC Malir) Jawwad Muzaffar Additional Deputy Commissioner Malir, all Assistant Commissioners of Malir , office bearers and members of LATI were in attendance.
The association apprised the Commissioner of the issues of non-desilting of storm water drains, damaged roads, traffic congestion, and other issues.
It was decided that before the expected monsoon rains, the cleaning of drains would be started from June 20, and with the cooperation of the Karachi Municipal Corporation, the Landhi industrial drain would also be cleaned.
It was also decided that the district administration Malir would immediately take steps to resolve the traffic mess at Quaidabad Chowrangi.
It was decided that the district administration would take measures to prevent the encroachment of pushcarts on Quaidabad Chowrangi, which would obstruct the flow of traffic, and action would be taken against those who violate it.
The association expressed its desire to work with the spirit of service for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.
It was agreed that the association would start a program for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and the district administration would fully cooperate with the association to make these efforts successful.
It was also decided that the repair work of damaged roads would be carried out gradually with priorities, and Deputy Commissioner Malir would take measures with the cooperation of the Karachi Municipal Corporation and Town Administration.
