City Administration To Auction Parking Plazas, Motorcycle Stands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 08:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The city administration has decided to auction the designed parking plazas and motorcycle stands in the city to generate more revenue.

Talking to APP, Commissioner, Hamza Shafqat on Wednesday said that the city administration had formulated a comprehensive plan to raise enough money from its own resources to ensure civic facilities to the masses.

He said the authority would auctioned around 100 parking spots transparently and enhanced tax collection to generate more revenue from its resources which would be spent on the development of the city.

The government had established parking plaza aimed to overcome roadside problems and provide safe parking places for the commuters.

Hamza Shafqat said the Balochistan government was providing only 30 percent fund and Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC) had generated 20 percent amount from its own resources of its total expenditure.

The QMC was facing 50 percent deficit of its monthly expenditure, due to which, the situation was deteriorating with every passing day, he added.

The commissioner said the administration would work hard to make record recoveries of taxes, charges and take strong action against corruption to improve the city's conditions.

Hamza said that measures would be taken to bring a positive change in the city's landscape besides multiplying its beauty and resolving public issues.

He said the residents of the provincial capital had been suffering from multiple problems due to the lack of funds and planning by the civic authorities.

