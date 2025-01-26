Open Menu

City Administration's Campaign Against Illegal Profiteers Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM

City administration's campaign against illegal profiteers continues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The city administration's campaign against illegal profiteers continues in all seven districts under the supervision of deputy commissioners.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed all deputy commissioners to strictly enforce the official prices of essential food commodities

According to a handout issued by the commissioner office on Sunday, 54 profiteers have been arrested, and 44 shops have been sealed for violating official prices.

Fines exceeding Rs 4.2 million have been imposed on shopkeepers found guilty of overcharging. The officers have checked prices at over 3,600 locations.

The deputy commissioners are personally overseeing the efforts, and few are also in field for checking prices along with concerned officials.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has praised the district administration's efforts and directed them to continue the campaign without showing leniency to profiteers.

According to details, in District South,17 Profiteers were arrested, and three shops were sealed.

In District East, 5 profiteers were arrested, and 6 shops were sealed. In District West, 13 arrests were made, and 1 shop was sealed. In District Central, 4 arrests were made, and 3 shops were sealed. In District Kemari, 2 arrests were made, and 14 shops were sealed. In District Korangi, 13 profiteers were arrested, and 13 shops were sealed.

