City areas receives drizzle early Tuesday morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Early morning drizzle in various parts of the provincial capital turned the weather pleasant on Tuesday morning.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave has entered parts of the country and is likely to grip upper and central parts from Wednesday. The weather condition may persist in northern areas till Thursday.

Under the influence of the weather system, light-to-moderate rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur during this period.

Strong winds and hailstorm may cause damage to infrastructure and standing crops. However, rain would be beneficial for the standing crops particularly in 'barani' (rain-fed) areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Day temperature is likely to fall by 5 to 7 °C during the spell.