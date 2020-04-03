UrduPoint.com
City Assistant Commissioner Visits Banks

Fri 03rd April 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Tabraiz Marri on Thursday visited various banks located along The Mall road.

According to official sources here, the official met the bank mangers and directed them to ensure that a distance of five feet was maintained among those visiting the bank in the banks.

He said that social distancing and queue management should be ensured, adding that in case of violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the bank branches would be sealed.

He said that it was of utmost importance to adopt preventive measures to stay safe from coronavirus.

