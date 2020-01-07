City Bazaars, commercial area freed from encroachment

(@imziishan)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Commercial areas and main Bazaars of the city have been cleared of encroachments making more space available to the citizens to walk and motorists to move with a greater degree of ease.

It was a thorough clean-up operation that restored the original landscape of the city and people of different walks of life thanked deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen for taking a long-awaited decisive action in decades against encroachers.

The areas from where the encroachers were evicted included Qinwan Chowk, Water Plant Chowk, Committee Chowk, Rasheed Halvayee Chowk, main Bazaar, and Imambargah to Suhail petrol pump.

DC said that the operation would continue till the last encroacher is evicted and encroachment removed, adding that those causing hurdles in the process would face legal action.