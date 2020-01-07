UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Bazaars, Commercial Area Freed From Encroachment

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:43 PM

City Bazaars, commercial area freed from encroachment

Commercial areas and main Bazaars of the city have been cleared of encroachments making more space available to the citizens to walk and motorists to move with a greater degree of ease

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Commercial areas and main Bazaars of the city have been cleared of encroachments making more space available to the citizens to walk and motorists to move with a greater degree of ease.

It was a thorough clean-up operation that restored the original landscape of the city and people of different walks of life thanked deputy commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen for taking a long-awaited decisive action in decades against encroachers.

The areas from where the encroachers were evicted included Qinwan Chowk, Water Plant Chowk, Committee Chowk, Rasheed Halvayee Chowk, main Bazaar, and Imambargah to Suhail petrol pump.

DC said that the operation would continue till the last encroacher is evicted and encroachment removed, adding that those causing hurdles in the process would face legal action.

Related Topics

Petrol Water From

Recent Stories

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

59 seconds ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

31 minutes ago

Two police officers transferred

3 minutes ago

Kyrgios topples Tsitsipas as Russia, Britain make ..

3 minutes ago

Woman, 2 children injured in roof collapse inciden ..

3 minutes ago

Divisional Superintendent Railways for improving l ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.