City being decorated beautifully to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :As Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is approaching, Rawalpindi city is being decorated beautifully and the preparations have been accelerated to celebrate the birth of holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in a befitting manner and with religious fervor.

The roads, streets and buildings in the town are being decorated by the faithfuls with colourful lights and buntings.

A number of programmes are being chalked out to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion. Different Naat committees in the city are organizing Naat competitions to celebrate 12 Rabi-ul-Awal.

Like every year, the government and religious organizations have planned a number of activities to celebrate the annual event.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be observed with religious fervor and respect on October 30. As a tradition, Milad-un-Nabi processions will be held in all areas of the town.

Strict security arrangements are being made to ensure the security of the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Punjab government has directed to all District and Tehsil administration officers to take strict security measures in this regard.

The main procession of Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will start in the morning from Bunni Chowk and after passing from Circular road, Waris Khan, Murree road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal road, Fowara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, will culminate at central Jamia Mosque.

The district administration is finalizing plan for the security of the faithful on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). The entry of tractor-trolley, trucks and other heavy vehicles will be prohibited at the route of the main procession.

The administration has urged the Ulema and people belonging to all sects of life to play their role in maintaining law and order and to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.

The city district government will set up a control room for the surveillance of the processions and reviewing security arrangements.