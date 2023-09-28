Open Menu

City Cinemas, Theaters Shut On Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 08:02 PM

The Punjab government has decided to keep all cinemas and theaters of the city closed on the Eid Milad-un-Nabi day, sources told APP on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :


According to sources, in this connection, a notification of Deputy Commissioner office was issued on Thursday.
Sources said no activities would be allowed in cinemas and theaters on Friday, Sept 29, adding that violation of the instructions, issued by the district administration, would not be allowed.


Meanwhile, written instructions have also been sent to the owners of all theaters and cinemas in the city.


Earlier, the Punjab government notified official public holiday on Sept 29, across the province on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
According to an official notification, issued by the Punjab government, all government institutions in the province would remain closed on Sept 29 to celebrate the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him).

