City Commercial Areas Turn Into Encroachments Hub
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Contrary to the policy of the Punjab government and strict direction from the country's Superior Courts, the city managers have turned a blind eye to the ever-increasing encroachments in the city. All major markets and city bazaars are developing with encroachments and traffic congestion each day. The areas of Raja Bazaar, Narankari Bazaar, Barra Bazaar, Dalgaran Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Namak Mandi Bazaar, Lal Haveli Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Iqbal Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad Bazaar, Muslim Town Bazaar, Khayaban Sir Syed Bazaar, Adiala Road Bazaars, and several other localities were bursting with encroachment.
Group leader Traders Association Commercial Market Rizwan Sunny told APP that the area of commercial had turned into an encroachment hub with the nexus of Municipal Corporation officials and parking contractors. He said push-up carts, Chips, Soda, Juice, hangers and Chat vendors were ruling the commercial market area and businessmen and vehicle movers were hostages in front of them.
General Secretary Anjuman-Tajraan Rawalpindi Tahir Taj Bhatti said that illegal encroachments on every city road were the leading cause of disturbing business activities in the city areas. He urged the Rawalpindi administration to widen the entrance of interior city bazaars including Talwara Bazaar, Trunk Bazaar, Bohr Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Moti Bazaar and other areas for the smooth flow of traffic.
Tahir added that due to a lack of parking space and encroachments in many markets of downtown areas, traders were losing customers and distances of minutes was being covered in hours due to acute road encroachments and traffic stuckups. He said it had become challenging for foot travellers to move into the city's commercial areas due to heavy traffic jams and increasing encroachments.
Rani, a housewife from the Akal Garh area, said that she had planned to buy garments for my kids from Moti Bazar but was going back home as I could not move with my family due to a packed rush.
When contacted, an official source in the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi said that a grand anti-encroachment drive had been started in the city areas on the instruction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak for eliminating encroachments. He said shopkeepers themselves allow encroachers to spread a mini-shop in front of their shops for which they receive regular rents from the encroachers and held responsible Municipal Corporation for allowing encroachments. He, however stressed the trader community to cooperate with the Municipal administration in removing encroachments from the city limits.
/778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 Pakistanis make it to Forbes' '30 under 30 Asia' List6 minutes ago
-
Tourists throng Kaghan-Naran after road’s reopening6 minutes ago
-
TDCP makes best arrangement for Murree tourists16 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt's economic friendly policies will lead country towards economic development: Tanveer Huss ..16 minutes ago
-
"Clinic on Wheels" program providing modern health facilities to people: Khawaja Asif16 minutes ago
-
Heatwave pushes up demand for cold beverages, ice creams26 minutes ago
-
DPO stresses community patrolling to ward off animal theft26 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays homage to Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone, others36 minutes ago
-
'Practical steps underway for hokey promotion'36 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 400kg unhygienic meat, one butcher held36 minutes ago
-
Rwp Police arrest 78 most wanted POs56 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders indiscriminate action against illegal housing schemes56 minutes ago