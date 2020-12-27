City dist admin imposes Rs 10,000 fine on shopkeepers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration imposed a total of Rs 10,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital, on Sunday.

Various teams conducted raids in the city and sealed four shops.

Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed visited markets and shops in the area of Gulshan-e-Ravi and warned shopkeepers against illegal price-hike and non-implementation of corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He directed the shopkeepers to display the rate lists at prominent places of their shops.