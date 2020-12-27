UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Dist Admin Imposes Rs 10,000 Fine On Shopkeepers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

City dist admin imposes Rs 10,000 fine on shopkeepers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration imposed a total of Rs 10,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital, on Sunday.

Various teams conducted raids in the city and sealed four shops.

Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed visited markets and shops in the area of Gulshan-e-Ravi and warned shopkeepers against illegal price-hike and non-implementation of corona related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He directed the shopkeepers to display the rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

Related Topics

Fine Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs gets GInI Innovation Lab Accreditati ..

6 minutes ago

DHA signs MoU with Gulf Medical University

21 minutes ago

First ship unloads at new Khalifa Port’s South Q ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel &#039;New Year&#039; travel advice for Pal ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Government&#039 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.