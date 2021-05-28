UrduPoint.com
City Dist Officers Review Arrangements At Shelter Homes

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz, the city district administration officers Friday visited shelter homes and reviewed arrangements there.

According to a spokesperson for the city district administration here, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi visited shelter home at Railway Station.

Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed visited the shelter home at Data Darbar and Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed visited shelter home at Thokar Niaz Baig to review arrangements there. As many as 55 people were staying at the shelter home at Thokar Niaz Baig.

The officers checked the supply of food and its quality at the shelters homes.

The officers also took dinner with the residents of the shelter homes besides checking the data and registration process of persons residing there.

They talked to the persons and asked about the facilities being provided to them. The officers checked sanitation, cleanliness arrangements there.

They reviewed implementation of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and issued instructions to the shelter homes administration to implement the corona SOPs as much as possible.

They expressed satisfaction over arrangements at the shelter homes.

