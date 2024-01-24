City district police arrests Lyari gangster

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The District City Police on Wednesday apprehended a trusted accomplice of Lyari gangster Arslan Patni, seizing weapons in the process.

SSP City Amjad Hayat stated that the arrest of Muhammad Daniyal took place within the jurisdiction of the Garden police station.

The authorities recovered a pistol with rounds from the possession of the accused.

The criminal history of the detained individual is currently under scrutiny, and a case has been filed against him, initiating further investigative procedures.