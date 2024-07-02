City District Police Karachi Discuss Security Arrangements During Muharram
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 11:39 PM
The City District Police Karachi on Tuesday discussed the security arrangements regarding the Muharram-ul-Haram in a meeting held at SSP City Office Baghdadi Complex
The meeting was chaired by SSP City Arif Aziz, while all SHOs participated in the meeting, said a statement.
It was decided that all marriage lawn owners should be asked that if there is aerial firing during any event, action will be taken against them and the management concerned.
It was decided that well-reputed officers should be appointed as duty officers in the respective police stations and, if a citizen has a complaint, a case should be registered immediately.
The meeting also decided to follow SOPs during the snap checking, and keep police personnel at a distance and use bullet proof jackets and helmets.
It was also decided that all SHOs will withdraw the budget of their own police stations and use this budget for their police stations, mobile vans and official motorcycles.
The meeting decided that crackdown against drug dealers/suppliers will not be stopped and this district has to be cleansed from the scourge of drugs.
It was decided that foolproof security should be provided to all the events of the Bohra community.
All the SHO's should go to their respective police stations and call the roll of the officers and employees and convey all the orders to their personnel, the meeting decided.
