City dwellers rejoice as rain brings much needed relief after heat wave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) After weeks of relentless heat waves and rise in temperatures witnessed by the Federal capital, like other parts of the country, isolated rain of moderate intensity lashed the parts of the city bringing relief to the heat-stricken people.

A number of people flocked outside to enjoy the cool showers, with children splashing in the puddles and adults walking in the rain to welcome the respite after the sweltering heat.

The city experienced weeks-long hot weather conditions that restricted many within homes to prevent from the side effects of having outdoor exposure during the sweltering summer heat as per advised by the weather and health experts.

The isolated rain of light to moderate intensity accompanied by wind started in the capital city during afternoon on Wednesday and continued with gaps compelling citizens to come out and enjoy the pleasant weather after many days.

“The long- awaited rain has provided relief as the past few weeks have been unbearable due to the heat wave conditions. We can finally sleep comfortably at night”, Zahid Shah, a resident of G-8 sector said.

“We are going to visit some recreational spot to enjoy the cool weather as children were fed up of staying at home for so many days during their vacations amid the heat wave”, he said while talking to APP on Wednesday.

The weather forecast has revealed that the cooler temperatures will persist this week, giving the city a much-needed break from the extreme heat.

“It looks like the city has embraced normalcy after so many hot days reviving its natural beauty and spreading a sense of communal joy”, Asifa Batool, a young girl enjoying rainy weather with her friends said.

She said, “Since the start of summer vacations, we were restricted to our homes following the advice of parents to prevent from the scorching heat. Even we didn’t participate in the summer camps owing to the hot weather”.

“But now, it looks that we can move outside and spent some joyful days as earlier we were just sitting at homes, using gadgets, watching tv, playing indoor games.

Now we can have physical activities outside which we were missing”, she said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dust-thunderstorm rain in upper parts of the country from June 04-07 following which heatwave conditions will subside and citizens will get relief from the sweltering hot weather conditions.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur till June 08 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, duststorm/thunderstorm with rain is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan and Kurram till June 08 with occasional gaps.

In Punjab/Islamabad, duststorm/thunderstorm with rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali till June 06 with occasional gaps.

Duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan and Layyah till June 07.

In Balochistan, duststorm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Sherani, Kohlu, Musakhel, Dera Bugti and Barkhan till June 07 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, duststorm/gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorms is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana on June 06 and June 07.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that duststorms/windstorms and lightning may affect daily routines, standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles solar panels etc. during the period.

The PMD has also advised the authorities to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

