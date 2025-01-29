City Experiences Cloudy, Cold Weather
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 09:11 PM
The city experienced cloudy, cold and heavily polluted weather on Wednesday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Department office
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The city experienced cloudy, cold and heavily polluted weather on Wednesday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Department office.
Officials reported the presence of a westerly wave affecting parts of the country.
They forecast cold and dry weather in most plain areas, with light rain, wind, and snowfall likely in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.
Rainfall was recorded in Dir, Chitral, Mirkhani, Kalam, and Drosh, while snowfall was reported only in Kalam. The lowest temperature on Wednesday was -10°C in Skardu, while Lahore recorded a minimum of 7.3°C and a maximum of 22.5°C.
