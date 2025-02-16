City experiences cloudy weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Cloudy weather was experienced in city on Sunday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

According to PMD officials, a shallow westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and moving northeast, while another shallow westerly wave is expected to reach Balochistan by Monday evening or night.

They forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in Kashmir, cold and dry conditions in most districts of the Punjab province, and partly cloudy cold weather in Murree, Galiyat and others adjacent areas.

Murree recorded the lowest temperature in Punjab at 1.4°C, while Lahore experienced a minimum of 11.8°C and a maximum of 26°C temperature during the last 24 hours.