UrduPoint.com

City Experiences Coldest Morning, Temperature Dropped To 1°C

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The city experienced its coldest day of the season on Monday as the minimum temperature dropped to 1°C in the provincial capital on morning hours.

The shivering low temperature was recorded on both the standardised observatories of the city Jain Road and Airport, established by Pakistan Meteorological Department, but after a bright sunny day, maximum temperature recorded 18°C.

Talking to APP, Chief Meteorologist Dr Khalid Malik said that shivering temperature is likely to continue for next couple of days while sunny days would ultimately become cause of raise in temperature.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Windy weather conditions are also likely in plain areas of the country including Punjab.

Frost is likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab, KPK, upper Sindh, Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Monday's recorded lowest minimum temperature's (°C): Kalam -15, Leh -14, Astore -10, Skardu, Kalat, Ziarat -9, Mastung -8, Hunza, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Nokkundi -7, Quetta, Dalbandin, Chamman and Dir -6.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Road Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Dir Kalat Mastung Skardu Dalbandin Ziarat Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture, Fiker Institute sign MoU to advance ..

Dubai Culture, Fiker Institute sign MoU to advance Dubaiâ€™s cultural scene

6 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boo ..

Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boosting publishing industryâ€™s ..

20 minutes ago
 Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's int ..

Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's interim setup

41 minutes ago
 PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for ..

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for Punjab interim CM

58 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sust ..

BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sustainable action

1 hour ago
 Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.