(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The city experienced its coldest day of the season on Monday as the minimum temperature dropped to 1°C in the provincial capital on morning hours.

The shivering low temperature was recorded on both the standardised observatories of the city Jain Road and Airport, established by Pakistan Meteorological Department, but after a bright sunny day, maximum temperature recorded 18°C.

Talking to APP, Chief Meteorologist Dr Khalid Malik said that shivering temperature is likely to continue for next couple of days while sunny days would ultimately become cause of raise in temperature.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Windy weather conditions are also likely in plain areas of the country including Punjab.

Frost is likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab, KPK, upper Sindh, Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Monday's recorded lowest minimum temperature's (°C): Kalam -15, Leh -14, Astore -10, Skardu, Kalat, Ziarat -9, Mastung -8, Hunza, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Nokkundi -7, Quetta, Dalbandin, Chamman and Dir -6.