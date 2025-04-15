City Experiences Hazy Sunshine, Sweltering Heat
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The city experienced hazy sunshine and sweltering heat on Tuesday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, Lahore recorded a maximum temperature of 37°C and a minimum of 25°C.
No rainfall is expected over the next two days.
Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 107, while PM2.5 levels were recorded at 7.6 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline.
