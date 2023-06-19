UrduPoint.com

City Experiences Hot, Humid Weather

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The provincial capital on Monday experienced hot and humid weather as maximum temperature reached 40 degree Celsius.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, day temperature in most parts of the province including the provincial capital is likely to remain around 40 degree Celsius with humidity during the week with chance of showers in south and east Punjab during the next 24 hours.

The city also experienced a shower, associated with gusty winds on Sunday night, which lowered temperature to some extent. However, Monday faced sweltering conditions.

