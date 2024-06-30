City Experiences Hot, Humid Weather
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The city experienced hot and humid weather on Sunday while MET office predicted similar weather with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.
Weather experts said weak moist currents from Arabian sea was penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Monday (evening/night) while a westerly wave was also likely to approach upper parts of the country on Monday (evening/night).
They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain windstorm/thundershower was expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the city. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Nokkundi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 37.0°C and minimum was 25.8°C.
