City Experiences Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 08:30 PM

City experiences hot, partly cloudy weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The city experienced hot and partly cloudy weather on Saturday, with similar conditions expected over the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Officials reported a high of 36°C and a low of 22°C.

Scattered rain and possible windstorms are forecast for the next two days in Lahore and other parts of the country.

The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 105, with PM2.5 levels measured at 7.4 times above the World Health Organization's annual safety guideline.

