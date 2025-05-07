City Experiences Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 10:16 PM
The city experienced hot and partly cloudy weather on Wednesday, with similar conditions expected to persist over the next 24 hours, according to the MET office
Officials reported a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 24°C.
Scattered rain is likely over the next two days, along with the possibility of windstorms in various parts of the country.
The city's air quality remained poor, with an average AQI of 156. The PM2.5 level was recorded at 12.4 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline.
