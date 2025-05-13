City experiences hot weather

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The city experienced hot weather with light scattered clouds on Tuesday, as the MET Office forecast similar conditions with a chance of further scattered rain over the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, Lahore recorded a high of 38°C and a low of 26°C.

They also warned of the possibility of windstorms in the city over the next two days, which may also affect several other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 114, with PM2.5 levels recorded at 8.2 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended annual limit.