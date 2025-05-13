City Experiences Hot Weather
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The city experienced hot weather with light scattered clouds on Tuesday, as the MET Office forecast similar conditions with a chance of further scattered rain over the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, Lahore recorded a high of 38°C and a low of 26°C.
They also warned of the possibility of windstorms in the city over the next two days, which may also affect several other parts of the country.
Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 114, with PM2.5 levels recorded at 8.2 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended annual limit.
Recent Stories
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police continue crackdown against drug dealers53 seconds ago
-
Inaugural briefing session of Pak-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group held58 seconds ago
-
City experiences hot weather1 minute ago
-
PNS Hunain visits Oman, conducts exercise with Royal Navy of Oman ship11 minutes ago
-
Workshop held for media, social organizations under Election Commission’s auspices11 minutes ago
-
SP Potohar holds open court at Civil Lines Police Station11 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy meets Aleem Khan, lauds Pakistan's courageous response11 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Parvez Elahi, others till May 2811 minutes ago
-
PM directs expediting work on Danish educational institutions21 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam inspects projects under Lahore Development Plan21 minutes ago
-
CM condemns killing of 4 tanker drivers in Noshki21 minutes ago
-
Capital police given time to submit comments regarding JIT21 minutes ago