City Experiences Hot Weather, Scattered Rain With Hail
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Hot and partly cloudy weather, accompanied by scattered rain and hail, was reported in the city on Sunday. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), similar weather conditions are expected to persist over the next 24 hours, with chances of more scattered showers.
Officials said the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 26°C. Scattered rainfall was observed in the evening hours.
The forecast also includes the possibility of windstorms in various parts of the country over the next two days.
Meanwhile, Lahore’s air quality remained unhealthy, with an average AQI of 143. The PM2.5 concentration was reported to be 10.5 times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended annual limit.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City experiences hot weather, scattered rain with hail41 seconds ago
-
PDMA Punjab put on high alert amid rain, wind, hailstorm forecast43 seconds ago
-
Youm e Tashakur with patriotic fervour marked in Karachi45 seconds ago
-
Prisons Minister visits Central Jail Hyderabad46 seconds ago
-
Amb. Tipu briefs Chairman Pak-Iran Parliamentary Group on India’s aggression49 seconds ago
-
Lahore rallies behind armed forces after decisive blow to Indian aggression11 minutes ago
-
Youm Tashakur: A national tribute to defenders of Pakistan for thwarting India's aggression11 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul conducts surprise visit to Lohi Bher Police Station11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan youth brimming with talent, govt striving to showcase potential on global stage: Meena M ..11 minutes ago
-
RCCI salutes civil-military leadership on glorious victory21 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib vows zero tolerance for crime, negligence in duty21 minutes ago
-
Rally organized for solidarity with Pakistan Army21 minutes ago