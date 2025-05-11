City experiences hot weather, scattered rain with hail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Hot and partly cloudy weather, accompanied by scattered rain and hail, was reported in the city on Sunday. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), similar weather conditions are expected to persist over the next 24 hours, with chances of more scattered showers.

Officials said the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34°C and a minimum of 26°C. Scattered rainfall was observed in the evening hours.

The forecast also includes the possibility of windstorms in various parts of the country over the next two days.

Meanwhile, Lahore’s air quality remained unhealthy, with an average AQI of 143. The PM2.5 concentration was reported to be 10.5 times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended annual limit.