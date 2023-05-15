City experiences hottest day of this season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The provincial capital on Monday experienced hottest day of this Summer as maximum temperature reached to 41 degree Celsius with a prediction of gradually increase in this week.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department, day temperature in most parts of the province including the provincial capital is likely to reach 45 degree Celsius after this weekend, with no chance of shower during next 15 days.

"Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while same weather conditions are expected", daily weather report said.