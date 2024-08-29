City Experiences Intermittent Rain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The provincial capital on Thursday received intermittent rain which dropped
the temperatures to 25 degrees Celsius and turned the weather pleasant.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more showers
till August 31.
The rain began around 10:40 a.m. and continued throughout the day with
occasional breaks, causing difficulties for motorcyclists and commuters.
The areas across the city including Jail Road received 23 mm rain,
Airport (14 mm), Gulberg (12 mm), Laxmi Chowk (16 mm), Upper Mall (18 mm),
Mughalpura (5 mm), Tajpura (4 mm), Nishter Town (32 mm), Chowk Nakhuda (16 mm),
Pani Wala Talab (20 mm), Farrukhabad (22 mm), Gulshan-e-Ravi (20 mm),
Iqbal Town (13 mm), Samanabad (7 mm), Johar Town (7 mm), and Qartaba
Chowk (18.5 mm).
The officials of district government were actively engaged in drainage operations
during and after the rain. Officers of the concerned departments also conducted
visits to low-lying areas to assess and manage the situation.
According to PMD spokesperson, rain with winds and occasional thunderstorms
(some potentially heavy) are expected to continue in various regions, including
Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal,
Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura,
Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar,
Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh,
Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, and Rahimyar Khan until August 31,
with occasional gaps in between.
