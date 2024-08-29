Open Menu

City Experiences Intermittent Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The provincial capital on Thursday received intermittent rain which dropped

the temperatures to 25 degrees Celsius and turned the weather pleasant.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more showers

till August 31.

The rain began around 10:40 a.m. and continued throughout the day with

occasional breaks, causing difficulties for motorcyclists and commuters.

The areas across the city including Jail Road received 23 mm rain,

Airport (14 mm), Gulberg (12 mm), Laxmi Chowk (16 mm), Upper Mall (18 mm),

Mughalpura (5 mm), Tajpura (4 mm), Nishter Town (32 mm), Chowk Nakhuda (16 mm),

Pani Wala Talab (20 mm), Farrukhabad (22 mm), Gulshan-e-Ravi (20 mm),

Iqbal Town (13 mm), Samanabad (7 mm), Johar Town (7 mm), and Qartaba

Chowk (18.5 mm).

The officials of district government were actively engaged in drainage operations

during and after the rain. Officers of the concerned departments also conducted

visits to low-lying areas to assess and manage the situation.

According to PMD spokesperson, rain with winds and occasional thunderstorms

(some potentially heavy) are expected to continue in various regions, including

Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal,

Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura,

Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar,

Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh,

Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, and Rahimyar Khan until August 31,

with occasional gaps in between.

