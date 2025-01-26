Open Menu

City Experiences Partly Cloudy, Cold Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

City experiences partly cloudy, cold weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Lahore city experienced partly cloudy and cold weather on Sunday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials reported that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country, causing mainly cold and dry weather, with very cold conditions in hilly areas during morning and at night.

The lowest temperature in the country on Sunday was recorded in Leh at -13°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 7°C and a maximum of 24.5°C.

