City Experiences Partly Cloudy, Humid Weather
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 11:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The city experienced partly cloudy and humid weather on Sunday, with the Meteorological Office predicting similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
Meteorological officials noted the prevalence of a continental air mass over most parts of the country, accompanied by a shallow westerly wave in the northern regions.
They forecast predominantly hot and dry weather across most areas, with the possibility of isolated rain-thunderstorms in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Gusty winds were anticipated in the plains. Rainfall was recorded in Dir, Drosh, Mir Khani, and Chitral. The highest maximum temperatures on Sunday were observed in Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohenjo Daro, and Jacobabad, reaching 43°C, while Lahore recorded 37.8°C. The minimum temperature in Lahore was 22.9°C.
