City Experiences Partly Cloudy Weather

Published February 09, 2025

City experiences partly cloudy weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Lahore city experienced partly cloudy weather on Sunday, and the meteorological office predicted similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

According to Meteorological Department, continental air is currently affecting most of the country, while a shallow westerly wave is expected to enter western and upper regions this evening or tonight.

The forecast for Punjab province is mainly cold weather in most districts. Partly cold and cloudy conditions with light rain or snowfall are expected in Kashmir, the Potohar region, Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas.

On Sunday, Murree recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Punjab at 1°C, while Lahore had a low of 9°C and a high of 25.5°C.

