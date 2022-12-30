UrduPoint.com

City Experiences Sunny Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The provincial capital on Friday experienced a sunny day, receiving the much needed warmth missing around past 15-day foggy and chilly conditions.

According to the Meteorological Department,the maximum temperature was recorded as 18 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 7 degrees Celsius.

Mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very cold weather in upper areas during next 24 hours. Dense foggy conditions were likely to prevail over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

