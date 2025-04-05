City experiences sunny weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The Lahore city experienced a sunny weather with scattered clouds on Saturday, while Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

According the PMD data, minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22°C and maximum 35°C.

They said scattered rain was expected in the city in the next two days.

Meanwhile, the average AQI in the city was 70 while the PM2.5 concentration was 3.9 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.