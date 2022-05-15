City expresses dismay over WSSP performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has expressed dismay over the performance of Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) Peshawar and directs its authorities to ensure cleanliness across the district with immediate effect.

He was addressing an open court in Ghareeb Abad No.2 here on Sunday wherein the people presented problems including poor performance of WSSP, electricity & gas load shedding, deteriorating law & order including vehicle snatching, Ice drug and other problems.

The City Mayor noted the problems highlighted by the people and contacted the concerned authorities for immediate resolution.

He said that for the resolution of the problem of the load shedding of gas and electricity, the city has been divided in five zones and soon after completion of the pipeline, both problems would be resolved.

Regarding law and order, he directed the concerned police stations to deploy police personnel in the locality to carry out regular patrolling to help abolish robberies and snatching incidents.