UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Family Park To Be Constructed In Mianwali

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:41 PM

City family park to be constructed in Mianwali

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that a city family park with an estimated cost Rs. 40 million will be constructed on 32-Kanal land in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that a city family park with an estimated cost Rs. 40 million will be constructed on 32-Kanal land in Mianwali.

In this connection the Deputy Commissioner chaired a meeting here on Wednesday at his office.

He directed the consultant, DFO and XEN Building for completing paperwork of designing for the construction of the park till July 15.

He directed the consultant that proposed park should be designed in this manner that it should be model equipped park with modern facilities.

On the occasion,Coordinator to PM (NA-95) Ahmad Khan Niazi, XEN Building Gulam Abbas Virk, DFO Saqib Awan, Consultant Mazhar Shah and other related officers were also present.

Related Topics

Mianwali July Family (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million NA-95

Recent Stories

Dubai Startup Hub Market Access programme’s seco ..

13 minutes ago

GCAA considers return of Boeing 737 Max to UAE’s ..

43 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SPA’s meeting

43 minutes ago

We move towards a human rights apocalypse in IOJK: ..

1 hour ago

NA discusses future of archives post-COVID-19

2 hours ago

OIC Calls for Resumption of Negotiations on GERDto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.