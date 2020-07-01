City family park to be constructed in Mianwali

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that a city family park with an estimated cost Rs. 40 million will be constructed on 32-Kanal land in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that a city family park with an estimated cost Rs. 40 million will be constructed on 32-Kanal land in Mianwali.

In this connection the Deputy Commissioner chaired a meeting here on Wednesday at his office.

He directed the consultant, DFO and XEN Building for completing paperwork of designing for the construction of the park till July 15.

He directed the consultant that proposed park should be designed in this manner that it should be model equipped park with modern facilities.

On the occasion,Coordinator to PM (NA-95) Ahmad Khan Niazi, XEN Building Gulam Abbas Virk, DFO Saqib Awan, Consultant Mazhar Shah and other related officers were also present.