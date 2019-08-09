UrduPoint.com
City Gates Illuminated In Green, White For Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:25 PM

City gates illuminated in green, white for Independence Day

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has illuminated the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore Fort, Delhi Gate, Lohari Gate, Kashmiri Gate, Sheranwala Gate and Bhatti Gate in white and green colours in connections with the Independence Day celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has illuminated the Alamgiri Gate of Lahore Fort, Delhi Gate, Lohari Gate, Kashmiri Gate, Sheranwala Gate and Bhatti Gate in white and green colours in connections with the Independence Day celebrations.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the city gates are being illuminated for the first time with green and white lights by the WCLA. The illumination is completed and tourists could visit these places.

For the first time, the Akbari Gate of Lahore Fort had also been illuminated by the WCLA.

Deputy Director Media and Marketing WCLA said, "The Alamgiri Gate of Lahore Fort was also illuminated in the previous years, but the Akbari Gate, which was the original entrance to the grand fort, had always been neglected.

This year, the WCLA also illuminated this gate in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, and tourists could visit it at night", he expressed.

Director Conservation and Planning WCLA Najamussaquib said, "To show the true spirit of Lahorites and to celebrate the big day of Independence, we have illuminated the city gates as well. All the existing gates have been illuminated in green and white colours, depicting the flag of Pakistan. The illumination will remain there for the entire month of August and we would welcome tourists to come and see these beautifully illuminated gates."

