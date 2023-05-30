UrduPoint.com

City Govt. Holds Interviews To Fill Vacancies Under Deceased Quota

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 07:27 PM

City Govt. holds interviews to fill vacancies under deceased quota

Capital Metropolitan Government (CMG) here Tuesday conducted interviews to fill various vacant vacancies under the deceased quota

The interviews on deceased quota were held after 23 years and conducted on the directives of Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali to appoint children of retired employees and those who died while performing duties.

Mayor Peshawar has already constituted a committee under the headship of the Director General Capital Metropolitan for making appointments on 22 posts including junior clerks and class IV.

Mayor said that the deceased quota is right of former employees and desired to fill all the vacant vacancies of the deceased quota in his tenure.

