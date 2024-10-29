Open Menu

City Govt Starts Collecting In/Out Tax In Fruit, Gur Markets

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:05 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Capital Metropolitan Government here on Tuesday started collection of In/Out Tax in fruit and Gur (Jagger) markets of the city.

Mayor Peshawar has said that In/Out Tax was approved from July 4, 2019 but was postponed due to corona at that time.

He said the city government has not yet imposed any kind of tax but due to financial constraints, the imposition of In/Out Tax was indispensable.

Later, talking to a delegation of traders, he said that the Tax was approved in 2019 with the mutual consent of stakeholders.

He also urged the trader community to avoid creating any problem and support the city government in its efforts to collect tax that was approved after holding discussions with traders.

