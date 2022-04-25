City Govt to establish separate school for transgender: Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :City Mayor, Haji Zubair Ali has said that a separate school will be established for transgender, wherein they would be imparted various skills.

Presiding over a briefing of the Social Welfare Department here in Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar on Monday, he said that after Eidul Fitr, a hospital for the rehabilitation of drug addicts would also be established to rehabilitate and convert drug addicts into useful members of the society.

During the meeting the authorities of the Social Welfare Department gave a detailed briefing regarding operations against drug addicts, beggars, facilities available in Darul Kafala, shelter homes, working women hostels, special education & vocational training centres and other facilities working under the supervision of the department.

The City Mayor, while expressing satisfaction over the measures of the Social Welfare Department, announced that after Eidul Fitr he will pay a visit to different centres to review problems and then take steps for their resolution.

He, on this occasion, also directed the authorities to consult the Capital Metropolitan Government regarding different affairs particularly development schemes to minimize burden on both the local government and the institution concerned.

Haji Zubair Ali said that maximum funds would be allocated for the operation of institutions working under the supervision of the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar to resolve their problems and especially facilitate deserving persons.

He directed the authorities of the Social Welfare Department to prepare a detailed report regarding wheel-chairs, tri-cycles, paintings, sewing machines and other items and also identify other schemes to begin work on them.

The City Mayor further directed the authorities to ensure the provision of facilities to transgender and special focus on the rehabilitation of drug addicts. He termed the increasing number of drug addicts sorrowful.