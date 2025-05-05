Open Menu

City & Guilds UK & GEMS Confers Int'l Accreditation On Over 35 Institutions In Pakistan

Published May 05, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) In a landmark achievement for Pakistan’s vocational and technical education sector, City & Guilds UK - a globally recognized leader in skills development has awarded International Accreditation to over 35 institutions and universities across the country with the support of GEMS.

This prestigious accreditation, facilitated by GEMS middle East in collaboration with the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), is set to create a wealth of international employment opportunities for Pakistani youth, particularly in the GCC and European markets.

Established in 1876 and holding Royal Chartered status, City & Guilds UK is synonymous with world-class skills certification that equips individuals for success in an evolving global workforce.

Through its internationally recognized qualifications, the institution continues to empower professionals with future-proof capabilities, strengthening career prospects across industries.

The formal accreditation ceremony, hosted at National Excellence Institute in Islamabad, with Chairperson NAVTTC, Ms. Gulmina Bilal, presenting official certificates to accredited institutions American Lycetuff school system DNK-Sabzazar Branch, American Lycetuff School system DNK-PWD Branch, National Excellence Institute.

This milestone is expected to open new doors for Pakistani talent, fostering international mobility and strengthening the country’s standing in the global skills economy.

