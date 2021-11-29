City hospitals register seven new dengue patients

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as seven new dengue positive cases had arrived at city hospitals during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of positive cases to 3758 at three public sector hospitals.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday informed that District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) had registered four new patients, two at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) while one patient had arrived at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in 24 hours.

He updated that 3730 patients had been discharged out of the total cases reported so far.

"Presently, 18 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 11 are positive, eight positive out of ten in BBH and nine confirmed cases out of the total 12 admitted in DHQ hospital," he said, adding six patients were in a critical position at HFH.

Dr Sajjad said dengue fever cases had dropped significantly with weather conditions; however, there was a need to remain alert as dengue larvae breeding can occur in the houses due to indoor temperature favourable for its growing.